City Council and staff hammer out vision for Fredericksburg development
The City Council's strategic vision for Fredericksburg includes playing a more proactive role in attracting the types of businesses that pay a living wage and are a good fit for the city. The Economic Development and Tourism Department has already hired Angela Freeman as the city's first business development manager, and recently began meeting quarterly with the entire city development community.
