Central Virginia gears up for snowstorm Monday night
It turns out that when Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, his prediction of six more weeks of cold weather was spot on. A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the piedmont region on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virginia Central Railway Trail continues to inc...
|Mar 2
|slfafdjlad
|1
|Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
|Mar 1
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan '17
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan '17
|Unknown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC