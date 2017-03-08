Central Virginia gears up for snowsto...

Central Virginia gears up for snowstorm Monday night

It turns out that when Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Groundhog Day, his prediction of six more weeks of cold weather was spot on. A winter storm will bring several inches of snow to the piedmont region on Monday night.

