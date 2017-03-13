Atlantic Builders to donate proceeds from sale of home to Loisann's Hope House
Atlantic Builders and trade partners will donate the net proceeds from the sale of this home in Hartwood Landing in Stafford to Loisann's Hope House. Atlantic Builders will donate the proceeds of the sale of a Griffin model home at Hartwood Landing in Stafford to Loisann's Hope House.
