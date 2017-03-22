Anti-abortion organization holds demonstration at UMW
Jim Davey and Emily James talk with Jon Atkinson about defunding Planned Parenthood and supporting Federally Qualified Health Centers. Students for Life of America host We Don't Need Planned Parenthood campus tour at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va.
