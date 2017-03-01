2-year-old with heart defect invited to high school prom

Taylor Schafer, 17, a student at Caroline High School in Milford, Virginia, invited Finn Blumenthal, 2, to accompany her to the dance on April 21. Finn was born with a congenital heart defect, which causes life-threatening medical challenges, his mother Kelly Blumenthal of Fredericksburg told ABC News. "He'll have the memory, so if he is hospitalized in the future we can say, 'Hey, you did go to a senior prom.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.