WWII Navy officer who helped rescue Kennedy dies at age 97
The WWII Navy officer who guided his warship into Japanese territory to rescue future President John F. Kennedy and his crew has died at age 97, his daughter said Sunday. Liebenow was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was a new college graduate when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941.
