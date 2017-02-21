Women's history of arriving at U.Va.
Women have been at the University in some form since the early 1900s, but were not officially admitted as undergraduates until 1970. Although the University's first female president Teresa Sullivan's term is quickly coming to an end, less than 50 years ago, women were not integrated members of the University community.
