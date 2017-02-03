Virginia woman had abortion 23 weeks ...

Virginia woman had abortion 23 weeks as baby had a tumour

Photographer, 28, who chose to have an abortion at 23 weeks shares heartbreaking story of terminating her pregnancy so she wouldn't have to carry her lifeless baby A woman has shared a heartbreaking story of her late term abortion in response to Donald Trump's controversial pro-life stance. Lindsey Paradiso, 28, from Fredericksburg, Virginia, took to Facebook in October to share pictures of her decision to terminate her pregnancy at 23 weeks.

