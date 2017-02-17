VDOT plans to push US 301 as alternat...

VDOT plans to push US 301 as alternative to I-95

The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying what can be done to improve safety and avoid future congestion on U.S. 301 as it looks to push the highway as a primary alternate to Interstate 95. Right now, the highway has generally been a well-kept secret for drivers wanting to ditch chronic slowdowns on the interstate and take a more scenic drive to the east. But, VDOT says it plans to encourage people to use U.S. 301 when construction on three big interchange projects on I-95 get underway.

