VDOT plans to push US 301 as alternative to I-95
The Virginia Department of Transportation is studying what can be done to improve safety and avoid future congestion on U.S. 301 as it looks to push the highway as a primary alternate to Interstate 95. Right now, the highway has generally been a well-kept secret for drivers wanting to ditch chronic slowdowns on the interstate and take a more scenic drive to the east. But, VDOT says it plans to encourage people to use U.S. 301 when construction on three big interchange projects on I-95 get underway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC