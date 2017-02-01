Update on Ladysmith Citgo, formerly Garland Allen's Store
The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to widen Ladysmith Road, but it seems the store that stands at the corner of Ladysmith Road and U.S. 1 has gotten a reprieve from being demolished. Brothers Hameed and Iqbal Gowani have taken over the lease of the former Garland Allen store, now known as Ladysmith Citgo.
