Trump budget could benefit Fredericksburg region, officials say
President Donald Trump's proposal to significantly increase defense-related spending is welcome news to some government contractors in the Fredericksburg region, home to three military bases. But Stephen Fuller, a senior adviser for George Mason University's Center for Regional Analysis, said almost all of Trump's proposals should come with the caveat: "Until we know more."
