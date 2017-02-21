STEM16 Summit at Massaponax High School
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce sponsored the 6th annual STEM16 Summit at Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania, VA on Feb. 25, 2017. Emma Souza, 10, of Fredericksburg, holds a Madagascar hissing cockroach at the University of Mary Washington biology table at the 6th annual STEM16 Summit at Massaponax High School in Spotsylvania, VA on Feb. 25, 2017.
