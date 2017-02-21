Stafford Supervisor Paul Milde to run for House of Delegates
Just a day after House Speaker Bill Howell announced his retirement, a familiar face in local political circles declared plans to succeed him. Stafford County Board of Supervisors Chairman Paul Milde said in a press release Tuesday that he will seek the GOP nomination for the 28th District House of Delegates seat.
