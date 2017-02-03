Stafford leads Fredericksburg area in growth in 2015-16
Stafford County accounted for more than half of the region's modest growth between July 2015 and July of last year, according to recently released data. The county gained 1,739 residents, putting its population at 141,915, according to estimates from the University of Virginia's Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec '16
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC