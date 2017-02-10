Spotsylvania Crime Solvers

McKenzie Lane, 2700 block, breaking and entering, between Jan. 25, 4 p.m. and Jan. 26, 12:15 a.m., the victim left a plastic container on a counter with approximately $600, mostly in one, five, and 10 dollar denominations, and then left for work. When the victim returned home, several doors were found unlocked and the money was missing.

