Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 02/13/17...

Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 02/13/17 - 02/19/17

On 2/15/17, Deputy Baugh arrested Louis Martin II, 57 of Fredericksburg, for Shoplifting from the Fasmart on Tidewater Trail. On 2/15/17, Deputy Perkins released Haronica Brown, 29 of Spotsylvania, on a summons for Shoplifting from Kohls at Cosner Corner.

