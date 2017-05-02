Spotsylvania Arrest Blotter, 01/30/17 - 02/05/17
On 2/2/17, Deputy Munsee arrested James Wilbert, 54 of Spotsylvania, for felony Shoplifting at the Sheetz on Jefferson Davis Hwy. On 1/28/17, Deputy Stewart arrested Tiffany Derose, 31 of Spotsylvania, for Drunk in Public, Assault and Battery and Obstruction of County Employee in Performance of his Duties in the 5010 block of Queensbury Cr.
