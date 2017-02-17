Spotsy Sheriff's Office to equip depu...

Spotsy Sheriff's Office to equip deputies will body cameras

11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office will equip 112 deputies with body cameras to record encounters with the public-a nationwide trend following controversial police shootings in recent years. Maj. Carter Wells said all patrol deputies and school resource officers are scheduled to be outfitted with the cameras in January, after they receive training.

