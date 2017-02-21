Say What You Mean from East Of Monroe

Read more: The Bluegrass Blog

East Of Monroe is a Virginia/Maryland area band that exists to perform and record original material written by its members. Working together since 2010, they took their clever name from the fact that the DC capitol region does, in fact, exist substantially to the east of the home of bluegrass, Bill Monroe's native Kentucky.

