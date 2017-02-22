PRTC submits proposed FY18 budget
" The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission Board of Commissioners voted February 9 to submit the agency's proposed FY18 budget to its six member jurisdictions for their consideration. The member jurisdictions are Prince William, Stafford and Spotsylvania Counties and the Cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and Fredericksburg.
