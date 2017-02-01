Polar Bear Plunges for charity taking place in Fredericksburg and Caroline Feb. 4
Participants in the 2014 Polar Bear Plunge in Fredericksburg swim out to a rescue boat positioned in the Rappahannock River off City Dock. Fredericksburg City and Caroline County will both host Polar Bear Plunges on Feb. 4. Plungers wait to run into the Rappahannock River at the 2014 Polar Bear Plunge in Fredericksburg.
