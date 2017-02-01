Movies still playing in Fredericksburg area theaters
"THE BYE BYE MAN" 1 STAR This lame attempt to raise pulses with a monster whose name should not be said fails entirely. Rated PG-13 for terror, horror violence, bloody images, sexual content, thematic elements, partial nudity, some language and teen drinking.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec '16
|Dave
|2
