Man gets 8 years for parking lot shooting in Fredericksburg
A man who repeatedly shot another man last year as part of a dispute that didn't directly involve him at the start was ordered Monday to serve eight years in prison. Delonte Rashad Eura, 29, of Stafford County was sentenced in Fredericksburg Circuit Court to a total of 18 years with 10 years suspended.
