Light showers will end mid-morning Wednesday while warm temperatures prevail
A weak upper level short wave trough crossing the Mid-Atlantic region is triggering light rain this Wednesday morning. This feature, associated with an upper level low pressure center chugging along the Gulf Coast, unfortunately won't provide much rain to alleviate locally dry conditions.
