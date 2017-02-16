Highly Anticipated Documentary Explores Women, Trauma and Success
No More Chains: Succeeding Against The Odds documentary lifts the veil on the secret struggles of women, from societal pressures to perform under duress to the hidden pain millions of women carry from traumatic life events. in Fredericksburg, VA , No More Chains profiles eleven women who pushed through extreme pain along the way to becoming some of the most successful women in a diverse cross-section of industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|13 hr
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan '17
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC