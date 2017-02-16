Highly Anticipated Documentary Explor...

Highly Anticipated Documentary Explores Women, Trauma and Success

No More Chains: Succeeding Against The Odds documentary lifts the veil on the secret struggles of women, from societal pressures to perform under duress to the hidden pain millions of women carry from traumatic life events. in Fredericksburg, VA , No More Chains profiles eleven women who pushed through extreme pain along the way to becoming some of the most successful women in a diverse cross-section of industries.

