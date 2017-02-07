Gov. McAuliffe announces 150 new jobs in Spotsylvania County
Gov.Terry McAuliffe announced Tuesday that idX Corporation will invest 7.2 million dollars to establish their manufacturing operation which will create 150 jobs in Spotsylvania County. The company provides quality millwork, fixtures, dA©cor and graphics to its customers, and offers manufacturing materials which includes, glass, metal, wood, etc.
