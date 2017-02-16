Fredericksburg man sentenced in marij...

Fredericksburg man sentenced in marijuana-related shootout

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Tormented over his friend's violent death and the fact that his own family now lives in a homeless shelter, Fernando Vintinelli Booker seems like a victim of his own crime. But in sentencing the father of two young daughters to serve 10 years in prison on Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the judge emphasized the impact Booker's offenses in a shootout over a botched drug deal had on other victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) 20 hr Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan 24 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan 24 Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16) Jan 22 asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan 18 angelbiller2031 43
Women's Basketball League Jan '17 Rparker25 1
Amber Jan '17 Tim 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,552 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC