Fredericksburg man sentenced in marijuana-related shootout
Tormented over his friend's violent death and the fact that his own family now lives in a homeless shelter, Fernando Vintinelli Booker seems like a victim of his own crime. But in sentencing the father of two young daughters to serve 10 years in prison on Thursday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, the judge emphasized the impact Booker's offenses in a shootout over a botched drug deal had on other victims.
