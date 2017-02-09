Fredericksburg man acquitted of robbery charge in drug 'ripoff' that led to deadly shooting
A teenager whose marijuana "ripoff" led to a deadly shooting walked out of Fredericksburg Circuit Court a free man on Thursday after a jury found him not guilty of robbery and use of a firearm in the drug deal gone bad. Jamique Taron McAllister, 18, admitted in court that he took the marijuana from an acquaintance who had agreed to sell him the weed.
