Fredericksburg couple gets their kicks driving Route 66
Linda and John Coker of Fredericksburg celebrated their 66th birthdays last year by traveling the entire length of Route 66, the fabled Mother Road. Unlike most people, they started at Santa Monica Pier and ended in Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan '17
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec '16
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC