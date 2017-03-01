Fredericksburg City Council votes to ...

Fredericksburg City Council votes to change Canal Street traffic pattern

Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Drivers on Princess Anne Street will have one less thing to worry about when the traffic light at the intersection with Canal Street is decommissioned this year. Fredericksburg's City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to change the traffic pattern in the 200 block of Canal from two-way to one-way traffic eastbound to Caroline Street.

