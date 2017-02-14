Fredericksburg Area Museum gets grants for new exhibits, will hold grand reopening April 22

The museum, which recently trimmed "and Cultural Center" from its name, received a $30,000 grant from the Richard & Caroline T. Gwathmey Memorial Trust in Richmond. The money will go toward revamping the second floor of its home in Old Town Hall at 907 Princess Anne St. Old carpet will be replaced, woodwork will be caulked and painted, and new exhibits will be installed or tweaked.

