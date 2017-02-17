Fire shoots through roof at Ricky's Chicken II
First arriving units found fire visible from the roof of the Ricky's Chicken II restaurant. The fire was located within the hood system in the kitchen area and had extended through the metal ductwork up through the roof.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Potomac Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Fri
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC