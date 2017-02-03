Faith Community Notes

Your Positive Hits PER will host Christian comedian Marty Simpson for "A Night of Love and Laughter" at Salem Fields Community Church on Friday, Feb. 10, 7:30-9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. $15. Tickets available at yourper.com/night-of-love-laughter-2017 .

