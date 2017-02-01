Editorial: With some patience, food co-op will come
PATIENCE and momentum don't go together very well when the objective is clear and progress is being made, but the timetable says years. Good things come to those who wait, the saying goes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan 6
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan 5
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec '16
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC