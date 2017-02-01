Editorial: Trailer park dilemma reveals housing gap
THE PLIGHT of 50 trailer park residents in Fredericksburg puts an unflattering spotlight on this community's inability to meet the housing needs of its less fortunate. There is no specific party at fault here, but there is an overall systemic failure in that no one, no organization, is in a position to offer concrete, methodical assistance.
