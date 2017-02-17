Editorial: Growth rate prompts questi...

Editorial: Growth rate prompts questions about future

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A recent story in The Free Lance-Star noted that the Fredericksburg area's population grew 0.6 percent between July of 2015 and July of 2016, a rather mediocre growth rate, one that would come out to well below 10 percent over a decade. As a comparison, the city of Fredericksburg grew about 25 percent between 2000 and 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fredericksburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build... Fri richard fitzwilliams 1
News Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13) Feb 16 Heidi petrovics 21
News Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he... Jan 24 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 6
News King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ... Jan 24 Unknown 1
News Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16) Jan 22 asd 1,519
Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11) Jan '17 angelbiller2031 43
Women's Basketball League Jan '17 Rparker25 1
See all Fredericksburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fredericksburg Forum Now

Fredericksburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fredericksburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
 

Fredericksburg, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 278,997,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC