Editorial: Growth rate prompts questions about future

A recent story in The Free Lance-Star noted that the Fredericksburg area's population grew 0.6 percent between July of 2015 and July of 2016, a rather mediocre growth rate, one that would come out to well below 10 percent over a decade. As a comparison, the city of Fredericksburg grew about 25 percent between 2000 and 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.