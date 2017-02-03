Cooler for the weekend but no snowstorm Sunday
Sorry snow lovers...the potential storm that earlier this week looked like it might provide some white stuff in Fredericksburg on Sunday has fizzled out. The blame can be placed squarely on a stronger than expected tendency for the jet stream to maintain a west-to-east flow.
