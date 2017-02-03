Community Notes
The Rappahannock United Way is offering Volunteer Income Tax Preparation at various sites in the region including England Run Library, Headquarters Library, Porter Library, Salem Church Library, L.E. Smoot Library, King George Citizens Center and the Rappahannock United Way building. For a complete list of locations, please visit www.RUWFreeTaxes.org .
