Clouds and showers Wednesday but sun for Thursday around Fredericksburg
Welcome to February, the last month of meteorological winter ! Average high temperatures begin this month in the mid-40s, rising to the low 50s by month's end. However per the graphic February 2017 looks overall warmer than average but that doesn't mean it'll feel tropical all month.
