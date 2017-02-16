City Council pays for more downtown parking, will replace some traffic signals
In an effort to better accommodate downtown Fredericksburg visitors, the City Council on Tuesday agreed to lease the vacant parking lot at 700 William Street, formerly owned by The Free Lance-Star. The agreement calls for the city to pay the new property owner, W.J. Vakos & Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan '17
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC