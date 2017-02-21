Anti-Trump rally held outside Congressman Wittman's Stafford office
People gather outside Rep. Rob Wittman's district office in Stafford to voice their concerns about his voting record, President Trump and to demand a town hall meeting for constituents. People gather outside Rep. Rob Wittman's district office in Stafford to voice their concerns about his voting record, President Trump and to demand a town hall meeting for constituents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stafford Music Thread (Sep '14)
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|5
|Anyone thinking of hiring a contractor to build...
|Feb 17
|richard fitzwilliams
|1
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|Feb 16
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ... (Aug '16)
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan '17
|angelbiller2031
|43
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC