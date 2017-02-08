Another quick shot of cold arrives Thursday, but will there be snow?
After yesterday's amazing high of 75 degrees at Shannon Airport this morning's low temperature only dipped to 58, eleven degrees above today's normal high temperature. However this winter's persistent pattern with brief shots of normal winter temperatures interspersed with very warm interludes is about to remind us that it's still February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan '17
|Tim
|1
|Moving to Fredericksburg VA
|Dec '16
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC