A warm Presidents Day weekend will make Friday morning's chill fade quickly

10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

This morning's lead-in to the holiday weekend was rather cold as light winds and dry air allowed temperatures to plummet. Lows were recorded at 22, 18, and 13 degrees at Shannon Airport, Stafford Regional Airport, and the University of Mary Washington weather station respectively.

