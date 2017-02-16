"A new ministry:" Hartwood faith leader announces run for House of Delegates
A Hartwood resident, area minister and former executive director of the Fredericksburg Area Baptist Network will be running for the Democratic nomination in the House of Delegates. The 88th district encompasses parts of Fauquier, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties and part of Fredericksburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Fredericksburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jolan Petrovics (Sep '13)
|7 hr
|Heidi petrovics
|21
|Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses he...
|Jan 24
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|6
|King George builder seeks incentives to reopen ...
|Jan 24
|Unknown
|1
|Trump calls on GOP to improve African-American ...
|Jan 22
|asd
|1,519
|Review: Peak Mental Health - Nivedita Choudhary MD (Apr '11)
|Jan 18
|angelbiller2031
|43
|Women's Basketball League
|Jan '17
|Rparker25
|1
|Amber
|Jan '17
|Tim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fredericksburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC