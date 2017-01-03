Woman arrested after police chase in ...

Woman arrested after police chase in downtown Fredericksburg Sunday

12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A police chase on New Year's Day resulted in the arrest of a Spotsylvania County woman who was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Maryland. The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, said Sarah Kirkpatrick, public information officer with the Fredericksburg Police Department.

