Woman arrested after police chase in downtown Fredericksburg Sunday
A police chase on New Year's Day resulted in the arrest of a Spotsylvania County woman who was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of Maryland. The incident began about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, said Sarah Kirkpatrick, public information officer with the Fredericksburg Police Department.
