'Winner takes all' electoral vote system will stay in Virginia
A House committee on Friday quietly killed a bill to divide Virginia's electoral votes based on how presidential candidates do in each congressional district. Del. Mark Cole, R-Fredericksburg, moved to table his own bill because, he said, it could affect pending lawsuits over Virginia's gerrymandered legislative districts.
