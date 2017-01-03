VSP Responding to Hundreds of Crashes...

VSP Responding to Hundreds of Crashes and Stuck Vehicles

Saturday

Release from the Virginia State Police: The central Virginia, Hampton Roads and Southside Virginia regions continue to be the busiest for Virginia State Police troopers' calls for service Saturday . Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles and there have been no reported traffic fatalities in Virginia.

