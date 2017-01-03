VDOT preparing roads for snowy Thursday evening
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 70 percent chance that our region will see a light accumulation of snow Thursday night. A cold front is moving in from the northwest which will cause temperatures to drop into the 20s Wednesday night.
