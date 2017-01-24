Undocumented immigrant rights activis...

Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses her battle to avoid being deported

There are 6 comments on the The Washington Post story from 15 hrs ago, titled Undocumented immigrant rights activist loses her battle to avoid being deported. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

Wendy Uruchi Contreras hid her undocumented status from co-workers until she was detained. An immigration rights activist whose own undocumented status was exposed by a drunk driving arrest has lost her six-month legal battle to remain in the country.

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#1 15 hrs ago
Omg this is a wonderful wonderful story it makes me soooo happpppy more is coming

Wildchild

Brooklyn, NY

#2 15 hrs ago
Holla Isabella what do you think of this story ? I know makes you happy

spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,142

Las Vegas, NV

#3 15 hrs ago
Â“We are devastated,Â” said Jimenez, who lives in Fredericksburg, Va., with their American-born children, Alex, 13, and Lucia, 7.Â“My children are crying, but we know thereÂ’s nothing more we can do.Â”

You can move with her if being together means all that much to you.

BTW, what's with the American born children? That should be fixed. No illegal alien should be born a US citizen.

Â“We would have no jobs, no place to live. My kids would have to learn Spanish,Â” he said.Â“We would have to start from zero.Â”

What kid of a Mexican does not speak Spanish, it's not like when they come here they switch over to only English. Maybe he means they have to learn how to speak real Spanish and not Mexican.

Just goes to show you that even a immigration illegal alien rights activist does not have any self control. Let her stay and give her another chance to kill Americans on the roadway. She can kill people in Spain when she gets there. Don't think her DUI days are over they are not.
davy

Colby, KS

#4 15 hrs ago
adios
spytheweb

Since: Apr 10

10,142

Las Vegas, NV

#5 15 hrs ago
She and Jimenez, who is also a illegal alien, got married, had two kids and settled in Virginia. He worked as a trucker; she cleaned hotel rooms.

A illegal alien and a visa overstayer turn illegal alien. Laws broken plus working in the US, more laws broken, where does it stop? Spain has no benefits for you, i bet he changes his mind, finds another woman and move on.

Spain unemployment rate, 18%.
ima-Ilis Myka Ashante

El Paso, TX

#6 13 hrs ago
Jimenez says " she is no criminal, this could've happened to anyone " just what if she had killed someone with her car ? we already have citizens and legal residents DUI ........we don't need an additional number of ILLEGALS burdening the police and citizens with their crimes ! and then thinking because she has ANCHORS she will use them to perhaps the officials will pity her and forget the matter and let her go. NOPE, she still could've killed someone ! SO BE GONE, ASAP ! you did it to yourself and your illegal husband and anchors !
