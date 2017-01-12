'This project will add 2 collector-distributor lanes parallel to Interstate 95'
The public is invited to attend a design public hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to learn more about the I-95 Southbound Collector-Distributor Lanes ? Rappahannock River Crossing project, and to comment on the proposed design. Stop by anytime between 5-7 p.m. to review displays, proposed plans, and discuss questions with Virginia Department of Transportation staff.
